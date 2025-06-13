Reading With You Book of the Week: “The Dictionary Story”

NBC 5 are Telemundo 39 are Reading With You! Our weekly book picks from our partners at the Fort Worth Public Library are sure to keep children excited to read and learn all summer long.

Each Friday morning during the summer, NBC 5's Laura Harris will highlight a book for our children to enjoy in the morning newscast. The book list was compiled by the Fort Worth Public Library.

Our pick this week is a book that's perfect for kids ages 3 to 7!

The Dictionary Story

by Oliver Jeffers



Publisher's Book Summary: The dictionary is a story about, well, a dictionary. This Dictionary is full of random words, but oh how she wishes she could tell you a story. So, one day, she tries to do exactly that. But when the words flow off of her page, they collide and jumble and make kind of a mess. Luckily, she has a friend that can help her put her words in order.

Oliver Jeffers is an award-winning children’s author, and this story is sure to delight readers young and old.

These books and more are available at the Fort Worth Public Library! To apply for a free Fort Worth Public Library card, click HERE. Any student currently attending pre-K through 12th grade at any formally recognized educational institution in North Texas may borrow Fort Worth Public Library books at no cost. Students do not have to be residents of Fort Worth to do so. They can get a non-resident student library card from any Fort Worth Public Library location and the card provides them access to digital content as well as physical materials.

NBC 5's Reading With You summer initiative is an innovative program encouraging elementary-aged children to read at least one book a week throughout the summer to help combat summer learning loss, often referred to as the "summer slide."