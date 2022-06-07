Reading With You Book of the Week: ‘My Very Favorite Book in the Whole Wide World'

Read with NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 all summer long.

“My Very Favorite Book in the Whole Wide World” by author Malcolm Mitchell, and illustrated by Michael Robertson.

Mitchell, who is a former Super Bowl champion calls himself a champion of literacy now, with this fun story that shows kids who aren't really excited about reading that there is a book out there for everyone to enjoy. They just have to look!

This book is recommended for children 4-9 years old.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

NBC 5's Reading With You Summer Edition initiative is an innovative program encouraging elementary-aged children to read at least one book a week throughout the summer to help combat summer learning loss, often referred to as the "summer slide."

Each week during the summer, NBC 5 will highlight a book from our book list which was compiled with the help of Reading Partners North Texas and the Fort Worth Public Library.