Reading With You Book of the Week: ‘My Very Favorite Book in the Whole Wide World'

Read with NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 all summer long.
“My Very Favorite Book in the Whole Wide World” by author Malcolm Mitchell, and illustrated by Michael Robertson.
Mitchell, who is a former Super Bowl champion calls himself a champion of literacy now, with this fun story that shows kids who aren't really excited about reading that there is a book out there for everyone to enjoy. They just have to look!
This book is recommended for children 4-9 years old.
NBC 5's Reading With You Summer Edition initiative is an innovative program encouraging elementary-aged children to read at least one book a week throughout the summer to help combat summer learning loss, often referred to as the "summer slide."
Each week during the summer, NBC 5 will highlight a book from our book list which was compiled with the help of Reading Partners North Texas and the Fort Worth Public Library.