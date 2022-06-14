Read with NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 all summer long.

This week's book of the week is “Mistakes That Worked: 40 Familiar Inventions & How They Came to Be” by author Charlotte Foltz Jones, and illustrated by John O'Brien.

From the publisher, Delacrote Press: The greatest discoveries are made outside the classroom! Learn all about mistakes that changed the world with this collection of the strange stories behind everyday inventions! It's no accident that you'll love this book!

This book is recommended for children 7-11 years old.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

NBC 5's Reading With You Summer Edition initiative is an innovative program encouraging elementary-aged children to read at least one book a week throughout the summer to help combat summer learning loss, often referred to as the "summer slide."

Each week during the summer, NBC 5 will highlight a book from our book list which was compiled with the help of Reading Partners North Texas and the Fort Worth Public Library.