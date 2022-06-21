Reading With You Book of the Week: ‘Henry and Bea'

Read with NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 all summer long.
This week's book of the week is: “Henry and Bea" by author Jessixa Bagley.
It's the story of two, inseparable best friends, until one day things change. It's a great lesson for kids 4 to 8 years old about friendship, communication and problem solving.
NBC 5's Reading With You Summer Edition initiative is an innovative program encouraging elementary-aged children to read at least one book a week throughout the summer to help combat summer learning loss, often referred to as the "summer slide."
Each week during the summer, NBC 5 will highlight a book from our book list which was compiled with the help of Reading Partners North Texas and the Fort Worth Public Library.