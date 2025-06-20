Reading With You Book of the Week: “Dog vs. Strawberry”

NBC 5 are Telemundo 39 are Reading With You! Our weekly book picks from our partners at the Fort Worth Public Library are sure to keep children excited to read and learn all summer long.

Each Friday morning during the summer, NBC 5's Laura Harris will highlight a book for our children to enjoy in the morning newscast. The book list was compiled by the Fort Worth Public Library.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Our pick this week is a book that's perfect for kids ages 3 to 7!

Dog vs. Strawberry

by Nelly Buchet



Publisher's Book Summary: Everyone loves a good dog story. This is the story of a dog who finds a strawberry and decides he’s going to win against the strawberry . . . in a race? Silly dog. Told in a sportscaster voice (and you have to do the voice when you read it aloud to each other), the dog makes “a strong start” in “the greatest race of all time." This is another twist on a classic tale, can you guess which one? It’s the Tortoise and the Hare.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

These books and more are available at the Fort Worth Public Library! To apply for a free Fort Worth Public Library card, click HERE. Any student currently attending pre-K through 12th grade at any formally recognized educational institution in North Texas may borrow Fort Worth Public Library books at no cost. Students do not have to be residents of Fort Worth to do so. They can get a non-resident student library card from any Fort Worth Public Library location and the card provides them access to digital content as well as physical materials.

NBC 5's Reading With You summer initiative is an innovative program encouraging elementary-aged children to read at least one book a week throughout the summer to help combat summer learning loss, often referred to as the "summer slide."