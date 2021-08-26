Reading With You: Back to School 2021

School is back in session and NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are Reading With You!
We are thrilled to encourage young students to read! With the help of our partners, Reading Partners North Texas, Alice J. Puente Reading Initiative and the Fort Worth Public Library, we strive to keep students engaged in reading throughout the school year and beyond!
Free Books Available to Borrow from the Fort Worth Public Library
Did you know that any student in North Texas can check out a book for free from the Fort Worth Public Library? Students do not have to be residents of Fort Worth in order to do so.
Apply HERE for a Fort Worth Public Library Card or eCard. Books are also available via curbside pickup.
With the help of Reading Partners North Texas and the Fort Worth Public Library, we have created a list of recommended children’s books. The collection includes literature available in English and Spanish for various grade levels. Check out the list below to find a book you will enjoy sharing with the youth in your life!
Picture Books Available at the Fort Worth Public Library
All are Welcome by Alexandra Penfold
Graduation Groove by Kathryn Heling
How to Read a Book by Kwame Alexander
I Got the School Spirit by Connie Schofield-Morrison
Little Ghoul Goes to School by Jef Czekah
The Day You Begin by Jacqueline Woodson
We Don’t Eat Our Classmates by Ryan T. Higgins
Middle Grade Fiction Books Available at the Fort Worth Library (Ages 8-12)
The Smartest Kid in the Universe by Chris Grabemsteom
Lupe Wong Won’t Dance by Donna Barba Hiquera
Fish in a Tree by Lynda Mullaly Hunt
Merci Suarez Changes Gears by Meg Medina
Hope: Project Middle School by Alyssa Milano
The Boy in the Back of the Class by Onjali Q. Rauf
Simon B. Rhymin by Dwayne Reed
The Science Fair from the Black Lagoon by Mike Thaler
Libros Sobre Escuela
Lista de Lectura en Español: No ficción
La Escuela por Julie Murray
Las Formas en la Escuela por Jenny Fretland VanVoorst
Listos para la Escuela por Lois Fortuna y traducido por Nathalie Beullens-Maoui
Libros de Imágenes
Cómo Esconder un León en la Escuela por Helen Stephens y traducción de Roser Ruiz
Si Llevas un Ratón a la Escuela por Laura Numeroff y illustrado por Felicia Bond
Qué Nervios! El Primer Día de Escuela por Julie Danneberg y ilustrado por Judy Love y traducción de Teresa Mlawer
Libros de Capítulos
Diario de Greg: Vieja escuela por Jeff Kinney
Las aventuras de Batgirl en Super Hero High por Lisa Yee y traducción de Ricard Gil Giner
Sarai en primer plano por Saraí González y Monica Brown, illustrado por Christine Almeda y traducción de Joaquin Badajoz