education

Reading Solutions for Children With Learning Differences

By Laura Harris

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Learning differences may be more common than you think.

“One in every five people in this country are affected by a learning difference of some kind,” said Kerri Benson, Executive Director of the Key Center for Learning Differences.

The key is, noticing those learning differences in your own child, especially when it comes to more students planning to learn from home for the start of the school year.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 21 hours ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

education 6 hours ago

International Students Face Unique Challenges Ahead of New School Year

“In Tarrant County alone, there are 78,000 children in the schools here affected by learning differences,” Benson said. “A lot of times these are children who could be labeled as lazy, but they aren’t. It’s about educating and empowering the families and the children to advocate for themselves.”

Whether inside or outside the school setting, the Key Center for Learning Differences provides at-cost and free resources for families in need of help, especially in the area of dyslexia.

“Eighty percent of reading disorders are dyslexia. We work every day trying to tackle the issue through community-based programs and the navigation institute. We should these families different ways they can help their children learn. Especially when it comes to dyslexia, which is neurological in origin. But in order to get these students help, it must be identified,” Benson said.

They offer free seminars for families and educators getting a glimpse into the life of a child dealing with learning differences. There are several free resources and worksheets on their website that can also help with distance learning.

An example of free resources offered online at the Key Center for Learning Differences.

The Key Center for Learning Differences is an extension of The Key School in Fort Worth that has been a mainstay in that community for more than 50 years.

This article tagged under:

educationFort WorthREADING
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us