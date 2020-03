Looking for something fun for the children to do at home? Then tune into Laura Harris’ FaceBook Live every Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

This week, we’re reading “Oh The Places You’ll Go” by Dr. Seuss, a book with a strong message of self-determination, positive self-esteem and imaginative artwork.

Thursday, March 26

10:00 a.m.

Facebook.com/LauraHarrisNBC5