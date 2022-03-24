Read Fort Worth Opens Signups for Summer Literacy Programs

Read Fort Worth is working with several partners in their area to provide educational and fun instruction for kids throughout the summer months where “summer slide” is more likely to happen.

Summer vacation is the time of year when children are out of the classroom and often lose much of what they have learned because they have lost instructional time.

This year’s Summer Scholars Collaborative Launch Event will be a time for parents and guardians to see what programs are being offered and where.

The Summer Scholars Collaborative (SSC) is a partnership and collaboration between FWISD, the City of Fort Worth and community programs throughout the city to ensure that students maintain or improve in reading skills over the summer. All Summer Scholars Collaborative Programs commit to prioritizing literacy in their summer programming. Costs of programming vary by location.

The Summer Literacy Program sign up is happening on Thursday, March 24 from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at any one of the participating sign-up locations:

Clayton Youth Community Center: Administrative Offices, 600 Griggs Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76103

LVTRise: 8201 Calmont Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76116

Manuel Jara Elementary School: 2100 Lincoln Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76164

Martin Luther King Community Center: 5565 Truman Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76112

T.A. Sims Elementary School: 3500 Crenshaw Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76105

Woodway Elementary School: 6701 Woodway Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76133

NBC 5's Reading With You initiative is an innovative program encouraging elementary-aged children to read at least one book a week throughout the summer to help combat summer learning loss, often referred to as the "summer slide." This year, educators are dubbing it the "COVID slide" as students have been out of the traditional classroom for two months even before the summer.