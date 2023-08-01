North Texas summer program helps 13,000 kids improve literacy over 25 years

As the summer winds down, several programs across our area are celebrating another successful school break of literacy improvement.

Project Transformation North Texas is one of them. In their 25th year, they have helped more than 13,010 children improve their literacy skills with the help of 1,360 young adults serving as volunteers and mentors.

Kirsten James, Executive Director of Project Transformation said this summer specifically, they served 500 students in grades first through 12th across 10 sites in North Texas.

“It is a wonderful thing and it is made possible through the collaborations we have with volunteers with our young adults who lead the program, who serve as mentors to all of the people who really play a role in the program to make it possible for these children and through high school to participate in our program,” James said.

So how do they know their program works?

“We had an outside evaluator look at the program last summer. They took all of our data and said it’s clear that our program is really having an impact,” James said.

The objective of Project Transformation North Texas is to close the literacy gap, especially for students who live in lower-income households. James said she is nothing but pleased with the faith-based organizations success thanks to the heart of so many.

“"Last summer, it was 96% of our elementary age students maintain or improve their reading level as a result of our summer program that daily reading 30 minutes a day, every day, individual with a volunteer really makes an impact on these students,” James said.

She said that at the end of the summer, each child will have received over 24 hours of individualized reading instruction, significantly impacting their likelihood of academic success in the coming school year.

They will continue to offer a version of the program during the school year as well at two different church locations. Registration is required and spaces usually fill up fast.

The program, founded in 1998, is an evidence-based program model that engages young adults in purposeful leadership, supports children and families in certain communities, and connects churches to communities in need.