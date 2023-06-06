New Mesquite reading program promises prizes, pizza for kids

A North Texas Mayor is doubling down on his latest push, but it has nothing to do with politics and everything to do with summer reading.

“I realize that our summer is going to be shorter this year for the kids, because school is going to be back in session in the first part of August,” Mesquite Mayor Daniel Alemán said. “So we want to keep the kids reading and so we’re starting this 1,000 page reading challenge to get them involved in something special.”

It’s not too late to join the Mesquite Mayor 1,000-Page Reading Challenge! Kids ages 5-12 can participate by signing up for the Mesquite Public Library System’s Summer Reading Club. Details: https://t.co/If99k43XIR pic.twitter.com/JYTqTx5bnf — City of Mesquite, TX (@cityofmesquite) June 2, 2023

It’s the first year for the 1.000 page reading challenge that included two, kickoff events recently.

“I think it’s a great way for families to get together and for these kids to keep up their reading skills during the summer,” Alemán said.

He said families are invited to register for the program at a library branch or online and accomplishments mean prizes!

“We have all kinds of prizes we are going to give out and those who read the most will be invited to a pizza party with the mayor at the end of the summer,” Alemán said.

Mayors and cities across North Texas are also participating in their own summer reading challenges, including in Fort Worth. In the first three days of the Mayor’s Summer Reading Challenge, participants read more than 67,000 minutes. Visit your local library for information on the reading programs they are offering.

3 days into summer reading and Fort Worthians have already logged more than 67k minutes and claimed more than 800 prizes. Let's GO! #FortWorthReads https://t.co/LGqq8FEEAy pic.twitter.com/16pH9NyTY5 — Fort Worth Public Library (@FtWorthLibrary) June 4, 2023

NBC 5 has partnered with the Fort Worth Public Library to provide a suggested summer reading list for all ages.