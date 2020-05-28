NBC 5’s Reading With You Book of the Week: ‘The Pot That Juan Built’

This week's featured book is "The Pot that Juan Built" by Nancy Andrews-Goebel.

The book's publisher, Scholastic writes:

This book tells of Juan Quezada, a famous potter in Mexico. It explains how Juan makes his beautiful pottery and how his work changed the impoverished village of Mata Ortiz into a prosperous community of world-class artists. Quezada creates stunning pots in the traditional style of the Casas Grandes people, including using human hair to make brushes and cow dung to feed the fire. This real-life story is written in the cumulative rhyme of The House That Jack Built.

This book is considered great for 2nd and 3rd graders.

NBC 5's Reading With You initiative is an innovative program encouraging elementary-aged children to read at least one book a week throughout the summer to help combat summer learning loss, often referred to as the "summer slide." This year, educators are dubbing it "COVID slide" as students have been out of the traditional classroom for two months even before the summer.

Each week, NBC 5 will highlight a book from our online reading list compiled with the help of Reading Partners North Texas.

Reading Partners North Texas mobilizes communities to provide students with the proven, individualized reading support they need to read at grade level by 4th grade.