NBC 5’s Reading With You Book of the Week: ‘Enemy Pie’ by Derek Munson

This week's featured book is “Enemy Pie” by Derek Munson.

The book's publisher, Scholastic writes:

It's a perfect summer. That is, until Jeremy Ross moves into the house down the street and becomes neighborhood enemy number one. Luckily Dad has a surefire way to get rid of enemies: Enemy Pie. But part of the secret recipe is spending an entire day playing with the enemy!



Accompanied by charming illustrations, this sweet story serves up a helpful lesson in the unexpected rewards of meeting a challenge head on.

This book is considered great for 2nd and 3rd graders.

NBC 5's Reading With You initiative is an innovative program encouraging elementary-aged children to read at least one book a week throughout the summer to help combat summer learning loss, often referred to as the "summer slide." This year, educators are dubbing it "COVID slide" as students have been out of the traditional classroom for two months even before the summer.

Each week, NBC 5 will highlight a book from our online reading list compiled with the help of Reading Partners North Texas.

Reading Partners North Texas mobilizes communities to provide students with the proven, individualized reading support they need to read at grade level by 4th grade.