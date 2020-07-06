NBC 5's Book of the Week: ‘Jabari Jumps'

This week’s book of the week is “Jabari Jumps” by Gai Cornwall.

It’s perfect for 2nd and 3rd grade students.

Book summary from Candlewick Press:

Jabari is definitely ready to jump off the diving board. He’s finished his swimming lessons and passed his swim test, and he’s a great jumper, so he’s not scared at all. “Looks easy,” says Jabari, watching the other kids take their turns. But when his dad squeezes his hand, Jabari squeezes back. He needs to figure out what kind of special jump to do anyway, and he should probably do some stretches before climbing up onto the diving board. In a sweetly appealing tale of overcoming your fears, newcomer Gaia Cornwall captures a moment between a patient and encouraging father and a determined little boy you can’t help but root for.

NBC 5 is committed to helping children retain and/or increase their literacy skills all summer long through our Reading With You campaign complete with online worksheets and games for kids.

Our initiative partners, Reading Partners North Texas, have helped us compile a diverse and extensive summer reading list for kids in grades Kindergarten through fifth grade.