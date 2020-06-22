NBC 5'S Book of the Week: ‘It's Me: Catwad'

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 have partnered with Reading Partners North Texas and the Alice J. Puente Reading Initiative Fund as we continue to read and be successful.

This week's featured book is "It's Me: Catwad" by Jim Benton. A colorful collection of comics to make any child laugh.

Book summary from the publisher Scholastic:

"From New York Times bestselling author Jim Benton, meet Catwad! He's blue, he's a bit of a grouch, and his best friend is a dim-witted cat named Blurmp who can see the bright side of anything. From pizza and computers to love and happiness, this crabby tabby has a funny take on just about everything, and he's not afraid to share it. This collection of short comic stories will make even the grumpiest of grouches crack up and is not to be missed!"

This book is considered great for 4th and 5th graders.

NBC 5's Reading With You initiative is an innovative program encouraging elementary-aged children to read at least one book a week throughout the summer to help combat summer learning loss, often referred to as the "summer slide." This year, educators are dubbing it "COVID slide" as students have been out of the traditional classroom for two months even before the summer.

Each week, NBC 5 will highlight a book from our online reading list compiled with the help of Reading Partners North Texas.

Reading Partners North Texas mobilizes communities to provide students with the proven, individualized reading support they need to read at grade level by 4th grade.