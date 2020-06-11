education

NBC 5 Hands Out Books to Students as Part of Summer Reading Initiative

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 team up for an initiative to encourage young readers

By Wayne Carter

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Peter Nelson braved the heat and volunteered time with other members of Broadway Baptist Church to help students.

"There’s been a lot of kids on their devices when they’re in the car," he said.   "When we hand them the books they put the devices down and grab the book. "

Car by Car, families showed up to pick up meals for the week  and thanks to NBC 5, Telemundo 39, The Alice J Puente Reading Initiative, and Reading Partners North Texas,  they also received a handful of books to give students something new to read this summer.

Annette picked out something to help teach her about Penny the new dog in her family.

NBC 5 and our partners are hoping to help fight the learning loss kids normally get during the summer, its a loss likely greater this year after COVID-19 .

Its up to parents to not just encourage their kids to read but to be a part of the process.

"Ask those comprehension questions sit down with your child ask those questions make sure they have an understanding of the books," said Lisa Bracken, Executive Director, Reading Partners North Texas.

You can learn more about the program at nbcdfw.com/reading

