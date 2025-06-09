On Monday morning, NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 held the latest book giveaway in our ongoing Reading With You initiative.

The program aims to keep kids learning all year long, and on Monday, some NBC 5 anchors and reporters got to join in.

In the gym at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Dallas on Worth Street, 200 kids got a crash course in why reading isn’t just an obligation – it’s an adventure.

“It’s absolutely critical,” said John Zimmerman, board member with BGCD. “What we’re really trying to do here is give our kids an opportunity to learn to read, to read to learn, and to read for fun.”

This was the latest event in NBC 5 and Telemundo 39’s Reading With You program, which has given away hundreds of books to children across North Texas since 2019.

NBC 5 anchor Laura Harris started the initiative after seeing a need to take on the learning loss kids can face during summer break.

“So we are just going through the communities, making sure that kids have free books so that they will get excited about reading,” said Harris. “That way, when they start back to school, they’re not starting from scratch.”

On Monday, we had the chance to sit down and read with the kids ourselves, with some of the books even offering a bilingual mix of English and Spanish.

Students also sat down to color in pictures of some of their favorite NBC 5 reporters and anchors, and design their own bookmarks, too.

“I feel proud of them,” 10-year-old Ivan Quinonez said of his fellow students.

Quinonez said he’s been reading since he was 5, and he was drawn to Bible stories because his dad works at a church.

He said seeing other kids fall in love with reading helped him stay motivated to keep learning himself.

“My plan is that I should at least get 20 minutes reading every day, so I won’t fall back in school,” he said of his summer reading schedule.

Thanks to a $4,000 donation from sponsor KPMG, each kid at Monday’s event got to take home two brand new books from the event, ensuring that the learning wouldn’t stop here.

“Many of these kids, this is going to be the first brand-new book that they have ever brought home with them,” said Laura Harris. “So we are just so excited and so grateful to be able to share that joy of reading with them.”