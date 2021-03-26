Dallas Mavericks

Mavs Host Live Storytime for Kids With Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber

By Laura Harris

dallas mavericks
NBC 5

The Dallas Mavericks are continuing their push for childhood literacy with another virtual storytime. Mavs players Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber will join Mavs fame night for an Instagram Live Reading Timeout.

The live reading is part of the Mavs Reading Challenge presented by Whataburger.

The Mavs Reading Challenge is open to any students from kindergarten to 12th grade and emphasizes reading 20 minutes a day for 40 days. Those who complete the challenge get prizes throughout the competition.

Powell and Kleber will read Strum and the Wild Turkeys, a new children’s book inspired by a ranch of Avi Glina, Dwight’s personal friend.

“First and foremost, for me, I remember back when I was that age and I was in elementary school and had kids from our high school come read to us,” Powell said. “I know at times, I had struggled with reading, I had struggled with enjoying reading. And I know spending time with those older kids, those role models reading to me, got me excited about reading.”

WHAT: Instagram Live reading and Q&A with Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber
WHEN: Sunday, March 28 | 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: @dallasmavs

For more information and to sign up, visit mavs.com/readingchallenge.

