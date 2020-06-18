Local Book Drive for Underserved Communities

One of the best ways to help a child become a better reader is to practice. For some children, access to books, while out of school, is the problem. There is a willingness to read, but a home library that is lacking.

The coronavirus pandemic has limited access to books for so many children across North Texas. The pandemic shut down public libraries for months and the ones that are now open are operating at limited use.

Three SMU students saw the need and are now working to new or gently used books into the hands of children in underserved communities across North Texas.

“One of the great things about this project has been the way the community, whether it’s been non-profits or businesses, have come together to rally around this cause,” said one of the book drive organizers Seth Block.

Block said it’s been a labor of love for all involved, including his partners in this venture, Bora Laci and Amit Banerjee.

“We don’t want this to be a one-time thing,” Laci said. “We want this to be a movement and we want to spread awareness in the literacy crisis that we do have in our education system.”

The trio has been taking book donations online from their Amazon wish list and have already collected dozens, but they are hoping for so much more at the in-person book drive Saturday at two locations in Dallas.

The Wild Detectives at 314 W. Eighth St. and Union Coffee at 3705 Cedar Springs Road from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at both locations.

Ruthie’s Food Truck will also be collecting books June 22-28 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Klyde Warren Park.