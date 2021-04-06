Kimbell Art Museum Unveils Bilingual Story Time

The Kimbell Art Museum is merging technology, art and reading to get kids engaged. Not just in reading, but also in learning another language.

It’s called Pictures and Pages/Fotos y Libros on Facebook Live.

“The bilingual storytime introduces young minds to the magic of storytelling and the different ways that art inspires us,” said Katherine Polenz with the Museum. “This virtual program explores connections with featured children’s books and artwork from the Kimbell’s collection with activities related to the art.”

It’s not your ordinary virtual storytime, though. Asami Robledo-Allen Yamamoto, Kimbell’s Community Engagement Coordinator, said it’s also an opportunity for inclusion.

“Thirty-one percent of the population in Fort Worth speaks Spanish. I think that’s extremely important to be able to provide an avenue for them to also enjoy stories,” Robledo-Allen Yamamoto said. “Not just to say we also offer this bilingual on the side. It’s part of the main program. We are teaching you English and others Spanish all together.”

2021 SPRING/SUMMER SCHEDULE

April 6

"The Proudest Blue: A Story of Hijab and Family" / "El azul mas orgulloso: Una historia de Hijab y familia" by Ibtihaj Muhammad and S.K. Ali; illustrated by Hatem Aly.

Asiya’s hijab is like the ocean and the sky, no line between them, saying hello with a loud wave. Co-authored by Olympic medalist Ibtihaj Muhammad, this inspiring story about the first day of school explores new experiences and unbreakable family bonds.

May 4

"Drawn Together" / "Juntos Dibujamos" by Minh Lê; illustrated by Dan Santat.

Sometimes words are not necessary to find common ground. This beautifully illustrated picture book explores what happens when art and storytelling bring people together.

June 1

"Bunnybear" / "Conejitozo" by Andrea J. Loney; illustrated by Carmen Saldaña.

Bunnybear is a bear on the outside, but he feels like a bunny on the inside. This sweet story about friendship and acceptance celebrates the importance of staying true to oneself.

July 6

"La Frontera: My Journey with Papa" / "La frontera: El viaje con papá" by Alfredo Alva and Deborah Mills; illustrated by Claudia Navarro.

Home is where the heart is. Snuggle up with a loved one for this true story about a family’s journey and the challenges they overcame together.

August 3

"When Sadness Is at Your Door" / "Cuando la tristeza llega a tu puerta" illustrated and written by Eva Eland

Feeling blue? It’s OK to not be OK. This thoughtful book gives a shape and face to a sometimes scary emotion and offers different ways to navigate new feelings.