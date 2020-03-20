Keeping Students’ Literacy Sharp Through Text Messaging

School districts across North Texas have had to cancel classes due to the coronavirus pandemic. Those closures have left parents, who are trying to get work done themselves, left with kids who need to stay engaged.

Reading Partners North Texas, in conjunction with Bright By Text, has rolled out a literacy plan accessible by text.

“It goes straight to your cell phone,” Lisa Bracken, Executive Director of Reading Partners North Texas said. “You don’t need a computer. If your internet goes out or you don’t have internet in your home, you can access all of this on your phone.”

Parents should text the word READ to 274448 and will be prompted to sign up, which takes less than a minute. The phone will then get automatic text messages twice a week with a curriculum to help improve literacy while at home.

The text and information are in English and Spanish for children ages five to ten years old.

Another great resource for parents is the NBC 5 Reading With You initiative with online learning tools and reading lists for kids of all ages.