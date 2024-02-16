Hundreds of volunteers still needed for United Way Reading Day

It’s an annual tradition for the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas. Reading Day is a time to bring together hundreds of volunteers from across DFW to read to elementary school students. It’s all in an effort to help students find a love for reading with the help of community leaders.

This year's event is extra special because it is the kick-off of the United Way's Centennial Volunteer Series presented by Texas Instruments. They are hoping to reach more than 20,000 North Texas children that day alone!

This year, the United Way is short about 300 volunteers of the 1,000 that are needed for the big reading day on Friday, March 1 at nearly 40 elementary schools.

This year’s Honorary Chair is former First Lady and Dallas resident, Laura Bush.

“We are honored to welcome Mrs. Laura Bush, former first lady of the United States, as this year’s Reading Day chair. A former librarian and teacher, Mrs. Bush is a vocal advocate for early reading initiatives,” the United Way said.

Several NBC 5 personalities will also be at the events being held across the area as part of the station's commitment to boosting childhood literacy through our Reading With You campaign.

Volunteers must register by February 25.

If you are unable to volunteer, the United Way is also looking for book donations for the big day.