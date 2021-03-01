Free Virtual Children's Books Through United Way Dallas

United Way of Metropolitan Dallas will kick off its annual United Way Reading Day as part of Read Across America Day on March 2, 2021.

Last year, the event was in the classroom, just before the spread of the coronavirus was named a global pandemic and schools started to transition to online learning.

Thankfully, technology is making it easier than ever before for students and families to participate in this year’s Read Across America Day.

Volunteer with United Way Reading Day virtual readings here.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

In addition to virtual readings on March 2, United Way of Metropolitan Dallas has teamed up with Atmos Energy and Vooks to make virtual books available for free for kids ages 3 to 6 years old. The books are being offered in both English and Spanish titles.

United Way Metropolitan Dallas

United Way is continuing their quest to help children become better readers throughout March. Volunteers will be hosting local and virtual book drives, as well as recording stories to share with local classrooms. The effort will benefit 22 schools across five local school districts, serving more than 80,000 students.

Students who read on grade level by the third grade are five-times more likely to graduate from high school. That said, only 50% of North Texas third-graders can read on grade level, according to recent data. It’s imperative, especially with instruction being disrupted by the pandemic, that children continue to read as much as possible.

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are committed to helping improve childhood literacy across North Texas. Through our Reading With You initiative, we have provided free, online tools and information for children and their parents to become better readers. In addition, we have given away thousands of books to schoolchildren across North Texas through Reading With You.