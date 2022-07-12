Free Read, Play, Talk Bus Rolls Into Mesquite

A push for literacy is on the move again thanks to an ongoing initiative with the Mesquite ISD's Read Play Talk Bus.

“This year we brought the pop-ups back which was really exciting,” said Lindsay Paris, community liaison for the district. “Also this year, we were able to hold more events in the fall and in the spring as we saw a drop in [COVID-19] cases.”

Paris said for the first time since the pandemic started, they have been able to host quite a few on-location events with the bus. It’s all to encourage parents to keep doing the basics with their children all summer long.

“When you get inside, it’s a completely interactive experience. You get inside and you see couches, books, games and puzzles. We have taken one whole side and made a magnet wall. There is just so much in there,” Paris said.

She described it as a place parents and kids can go together for intellectual learning, but also, social and emotional connections. She said the best part about it all is that it’s free for families across our area. You don’t have to have a child in the district.

“The bus is funded by the community. We went out to local organizations and businesses, even clubs, and pitched the idea. We showed them that it was something the community could really benefit from. We wanted parents to really see this is a great way to engage with their kids. That’s why we love the Read Play Talk bus because the community really got behind it with us,” Paris said.

There are a few events left in their summer popup series including Tuesday, July 12 from 10 a.m. to noon at Town East Park located at 2724 N. Town East Blvd in Mesquite. There will be free books and resources will be provided for families.

Then on Saturday, July 23, from 9 a.m. to noon they will host the largest pop-up of the summer at KidsQuest Park located at 1625 Gross Road in Mesquite.

July 27, they will host a summer story time with the Mesquite Fire Department at 11:30 a.m. at Town East Mall.