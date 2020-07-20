Book of the Week: Triangle

All summer long NBC 5 is Reading With You encouraging young students to continue to read while out of school.

This week’s book of the week is “Triangle” by Mac Barnett. Triangle is good friends with Square, but one day, he decides to play a sneaky trick on square.

What happens next is a surprise to them both.

This book is considered great for kids kindergarten through first grade.

NBC 5's Reading With You initiative is an innovative program encouraging elementary-aged children to read at least one book a week throughout the summer to help combat summer learning loss, often referred to as the "summer slide." This year, educators are dubbing it "COVID slide" as students have been out of the traditional classroom for two months even before the summer.

Each week, NBC 5 will highlight a book from our online reading list compiled with the help of Reading Partners North Texas.

Reading Partners North Texas mobilizes communities to provide students with the proven, individualized reading support they need to read at grade level by 4th grade.