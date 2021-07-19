book of the week

Book of the Week: ‘The Rooster Who Would Not Be Quiet'

By Laura Harris

"The Rooster Who Would Not Be Quiet" by Carmen Agra Deedy offers a lesson in being yourself and that one person can really change the world they live in.

The mayor of the noisy city of La Paz said, "enough is enough." So, the mayor institutes new laws forbidding all singing, but a brave little rooster says he will sing no matter what. Even saying he doesn't care about the severe punishments he could get for not following the rules. That brave rooster starts to change the lives of everyone around him, proving one person or animal for that matter can make change happen.

This book is considered great for kids 4 to 8years old.

NBC 5's Reading With You initiative is an innovative program encouraging elementary-aged children to read at least one book a week throughout the summer to help combat summer learning loss, often referred to as the "summer slide." This year, educators are dubbing it the "COVID slide" as students have been out of the traditional classroom for two months even before the summer.

Each week during the summer, NBC 5 will highlight a book from our online reading list compiled with the help of Reading Partners North Texas.

Reading Partners North Texas mobilizes communities to provide students with the proven, individualized reading support they need to read at grade level by 4th grade.

