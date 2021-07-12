Book of the Week: ‘The Boy Who Grew a Forest'

"The Boy Who Grew a Forest" by Sophia Gholz is the story of Young Jadav who was concerned about the destruction deforestation and erosion were causing on his home in India's Brahmaputra River. So, he took it upon himself to start planting trees. It started as a small thicket and grew over the years into a 1,300-acre forest filled with native plants and animals.

This book is considered great for young readers 6 to 7 years old.

NBC 5's Reading With You initiative is an innovative program encouraging elementary-aged children to read at least one book a week throughout the summer to help combat summer learning loss, often referred to as the "summer slide." This year, educators are dubbing it the "COVID slide" as students have been out of the traditional classroom for two months even before the summer.

Each week during the summer, NBC 5 will highlight a book from our online reading list compiled with the help of Reading Partners North Texas.

Reading Partners North Texas mobilizes communities to provide students with the proven, individualized reading support they need to read at grade level by 4th grade.