Book of the Week: ‘Over and Under the Canyon'

Read with NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 all summer long.
This week's book of the week is: “Over and Under the Canyon" by Kate Messner.
This book is part of the Over and Under series taking kids on a wild ride thanks to beautiful illustrations, incredible detail and a good imagination. In this book, we see the ins and outs of a canyon. It's a story recommended for kids 5 to 8 years old.
NBC 5's Reading With You Summer Edition initiative is an innovative program encouraging elementary-aged children to read at least one book a week throughout the summer to help combat summer learning loss, often referred to as the "summer slide."
Each week during the summer, NBC 5 will highlight a book from our book list which was compiled with the help of Reading Partners North Texas and the Fort Worth Public Library.