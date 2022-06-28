Book of the Week: ‘Give It a Try, Yasmin'

Read with NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 all summer long.
This week's book of the week is: “Give It A Try, Yasmin" by author Saadia Faruqi.
It is a compilation of fun stories detailing the life of Yasmin and how she takes her challenges head on. It's a story recommended for kids 5 to 7 years old.
NBC 5's Reading With You Summer Edition initiative is an innovative program encouraging elementary-aged children to read at least one book a week throughout the summer to help combat summer learning loss, often referred to as the "summer slide."
Each week during the summer, NBC 5 will highlight a book from our book list which was compiled with the help of Reading Partners North Texas and the Fort Worth Public Library.