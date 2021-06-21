Book of the Week: ‘Finding Winnie: The True Story of the World's Most Famous Bear'

"Finding Winnie: The True Story of the World's Most Most Famous Bear" is a Caldecott Medal-winning book by Lindsay Mattick and illustrated by Sophie Blackall.

It details the real story behind the classic children's favorite "Winnie The Pooh."

The 2021 Summer Reading List, compiled by local literacy advocates Reading Partners North Texas, is full of diverse titles in English and Spanish -- most of which can be found in North Texas public libraries.

This book is considered great for kids four to 8 years old.

NBC 5's Reading With You initiative is an innovative program encouraging elementary-aged children to read at least one book a week throughout the summer to help combat summer learning loss, often referred to as the "summer slide." This year, educators are dubbing it the "COVID slide" as students have been out of the traditional classroom for two months even before the summer.

Each week, NBC 5 will highlight a book from our online reading list compiled with the help of Reading Partners North Texas.

Reading Partners North Texas mobilizes communities to provide students with the proven, individualized reading support they need to read at grade level by 4th grade.