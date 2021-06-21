Reading With You

Book of the Week: ‘Finding Winnie: The True Story of the World's Most Famous Bear'

By Laura Harris

"Finding Winnie: The True Story of the World's Most Most Famous Bear" is a Caldecott Medal-winning book by Lindsay Mattick and illustrated by Sophie Blackall.

It details the real story behind the classic children's favorite "Winnie The Pooh."

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The 2021 Summer Reading List, compiled by local literacy advocates Reading Partners North Texas, is full of diverse titles in English and Spanish -- most of which can be found in North Texas public libraries.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 26 mins ago

Contest for Best Senior Dancer in Dallas Moves Into Finale

dallas isd 44 mins ago

Dallas ISD Prepares to Start Summer Learning Programs

This book is considered great for kids four to 8 years old.

NBC 5's Reading With You initiative is an innovative program encouraging elementary-aged children to read at least one book a week throughout the summer to help combat summer learning loss, often referred to as the "summer slide." This year, educators are dubbing it the "COVID slide" as students have been out of the traditional classroom for two months even before the summer.

Each week, NBC 5 will highlight a book from our online reading list compiled with the help of Reading Partners North Texas.

Reading Partners North Texas mobilizes communities to provide students with the proven, individualized reading support they need to read at grade level by 4th grade.

This article tagged under:

Reading With YouReading Partners North Texassummer reading
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us