Bestselling Author and TCU Alum to Talk about New Novel

Millions loved the movie "The Secret Life of Bees" and the novel that inspired it.

The woman who wrote the bestseller two decades ago graduated from Texas Christian University in Fort Worth.

Sue Monk Kidd has now written her fourth novel and she'll talk about it today in a virtual event hosted by TCU Magazine and the TCU Alumni Association.

"The Book of Longings" follows Kidd's familiar theme of women's quest for freedom and empowerment.

Her talk Tuesday at noon will be available on the TCU Alumni Facebook and YouTube pages.