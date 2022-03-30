Arlington Public Library Spring Book Sale Opens

Spring cleaning at the Arlington Public Library means good deals for families on books and more.

The Friends and Foundation of the Arlington Public Library will be holding their Spring Book Sale starting on Wednesday for current FFAPL members. You can also purchase a membership at the door.

The spring sale will be open to the public starting on Thursday at 1 p.m.

The Spring Book Sale fundraiser will be at the Meadowbrook Recreation Center at 1400 East Dugan Street. It will feature books, puzzles, CDs, DVDs and large print materials.

Proceeds for the event will go back to the library.

The 2022 book sale schedule: