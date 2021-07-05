book of the week

Book of the Week: ‘The Upside Down Boy/El Nino de Cabeza'

By Laura Harris

"The Upside Down Boy/ El Nino de Cabeza" by Juan Felipe Herrera is the story of a young Juanito who is trying to adjust to life after moving from the country. His new school has him feeling uneasy and upside down, especially when he tries to speak English. That is until a sensitive teacher and his loving family help Juanito find his voice through poetry, art and music.

This book is considered great for kids 7 to 9 years old.

NBC 5's Reading With You initiative is an innovative program encouraging elementary-aged children to read at least one book a week throughout the summer to help combat summer learning loss, often referred to as the "summer slide." This year, educators are dubbing it the "COVID slide" as students have been out of the traditional classroom for two months even before the summer.

Each week during the summer, NBC 5 will highlight a book from our online reading list compiled with the help of Reading Partners North Texas.

Reading Partners North Texas mobilizes communities to provide students with the proven, individualized reading support they need to read at grade level by 4th grade.

