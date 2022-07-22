Reading With You: Story Time at the Fort Worth Public Library

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are Reading With You and we invite you to Story Time at the Fort Worth Public Library. All summer long, you can visit Fort Worth Public Library branches across the city for story time, and on Thursday, July 28, at 10:30 a.m. NBC 5’s Today Co-Anchor Laura Harris will read to young children during Preschool Story Time at the Fort Worth Public Library Southwest Regional Branch. As part of Reading with You/Leyendo Contigo, we encourage you to join Laura for this special, live reading with your kids.

We want all children to be excited about the gift of reading. Most importantly, we encourage kids to continue to build on their reading skills. It’s common for students to regress in their reading and math skills over the summer but there are many ways to help your students keep up with their learning. Some of the ways include summer reading programs and creative learning activities that keep your child engaged and up to date with their skills like Story Time at the library.

Check out the schedule for all story times the library has to offer such as Family, Preschool, Bi-Lingual, Story Time in Español, and Story Time at Home. For more information click HERE.

Not a Fort Worth resident, no problem! Any student attending from Pre-K through 12th grade at a formally recognized educational institution in North Texas may access their services and borrow Fort Worth Public Library books. Students can gain access to a Non-Resident Student library card from any Fort Worth Public Library location. The card also provides them with access to digital content as well as physical materials.

From our partners at the Fort Worth Public Library, Reading With You/Leyendo Contigo has amazing recommendations for children’s books and activities for you to choose from to keep your children learning throughout the summer.

STORY TIME AT THE FORT WORTH PUBLIC LIBRARY

All Summer Long

Family Story Time

Preschool Story Time

Bi-Lingual Story Time

Story Time en Español

Story Time at Home

For More Information Click HERE