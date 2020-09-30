Reading With You Reading List

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are excited to encourage young students to read through our program, Reading With You, along with our partners, Reading Partners North Texas and the Alice J. Puente Reading Initiative.

Reading Partners North Texas has compiled an exciting book list for grades kindergarten through fifth grade to read. These books are fun and readily available in your local libraries.

For more information about resources to help your student succeed, visit Reading Partners North Texas at https://readingpartners.org/reading-with-you/.

READING WITH YOU / LEYENDO CONTIGO

Recommended titles in English and Spanish

Kindergarten and First Grade Books



English Titles

How I Spent My Summer Vacation by Mark Teague

Spider School by Francesca Simon

The King of Kindergarten by Derrick Barnes

The Name Jar by Yangsook Choi

The Pigeon HAS to go to School by Mo Willems

Wemberly Worried by Kevin Henkes

Spanish Titles

El primer día de escuela de Chu (Primeras travesías) por Neil Gaiman y Adam Rex

David va a la escuela por David Shannon

Prudencia se preocupa por Kevin Henkes

Un beso en mi mano por Audrey Penn

Second and Third Grade Books



English Titles

How to Get Your Teacher Ready by Jean Reagan

If I Built a School by Chris Van Dusen

Lunch Lady and the Cyborg Substitute by Jarrett J. Krosoczka

School’s First Day of School by Adam Rex and Christian Robinson

The Brand New Kid by Katie Couric

The Sandwich Swap by Queen Rania of Jordan Al Abdullah

Spanish Titles

El niño nuevo por Katie Couric, Katherine Couric y Marjorie Priceman

Lunch lady y el sustituto cibernetico por Jarrett J. Krosoczka

La sombrilla grande por Amy June Bates y Juniper Bates

Su propio color por Leo Lionni

Fourth and Fifth Grade Books



English Titles

Bobby vs. Girls (Accidentally) by Lisa Yee

My Name is Maria Isabel by Alma Flor Ada

Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing by Judy Blume

The Boy at the Back of the Class by Onjali Q. Raúf

The Proudest Blue by Ibtihaj Muhammad and S.K. Ali

Wonder by R.J. Palacio

Spanish Titles

La lección de August: Wonder por R.J. Palacio

Me llamo Maria Isabel por Alma Flor Ada

¡Noticias de última hora! por Ida Siegal

Un caso grave de rayas por Davis Shannon