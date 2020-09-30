Reading With You Reading List

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are excited to encourage young students to read through our program, Reading With You, along with our partners, Reading Partners North Texas and the Alice J. Puente Reading Initiative.
Reading Partners North Texas has compiled an exciting book list for grades kindergarten through fifth grade to read. These books are fun and readily available in your local libraries.
For more information about resources to help your student succeed, visit Reading Partners North Texas at https://readingpartners.org/reading-with-you/.
READING WITH YOU / LEYENDO CONTIGO
Recommended titles in English and Spanish
Kindergarten and First Grade Books
English Titles
How I Spent My Summer Vacation by Mark Teague
Spider School by Francesca Simon
The King of Kindergarten by Derrick Barnes
The Name Jar by Yangsook Choi
The Pigeon HAS to go to School by Mo Willems
Wemberly Worried by Kevin Henkes
Spanish Titles
El primer día de escuela de Chu (Primeras travesías) por Neil Gaiman y Adam Rex
David va a la escuela por David Shannon
Prudencia se preocupa por Kevin Henkes
Un beso en mi mano por Audrey Penn
Second and Third Grade Books
English Titles
How to Get Your Teacher Ready by Jean Reagan
If I Built a School by Chris Van Dusen
Lunch Lady and the Cyborg Substitute by Jarrett J. Krosoczka
School’s First Day of School by Adam Rex and Christian Robinson
The Brand New Kid by Katie Couric
The Sandwich Swap by Queen Rania of Jordan Al Abdullah
Spanish Titles
El niño nuevo por Katie Couric, Katherine Couric y Marjorie Priceman
Lunch lady y el sustituto cibernetico por Jarrett J. Krosoczka
La sombrilla grande por Amy June Bates y Juniper Bates
Su propio color por Leo Lionni
Fourth and Fifth Grade Books
English Titles
Bobby vs. Girls (Accidentally) by Lisa Yee
My Name is Maria Isabel by Alma Flor Ada
Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing by Judy Blume
The Boy at the Back of the Class by Onjali Q. Raúf
The Proudest Blue by Ibtihaj Muhammad and S.K. Ali
Wonder by R.J. Palacio
Spanish Titles
La lección de August: Wonder por R.J. Palacio
Me llamo Maria Isabel por Alma Flor Ada
¡Noticias de última hora! por Ida Siegal
Un caso grave de rayas por Davis Shannon