Reading With You Reading List

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are proud to encourage young students to read through our initiative, Reading With You. Along with our partners, Reading Partners North Texas, Alice J. Puente Reading Initiative, and the Fort Worth Public Library, we strive to keep children engaged in reading year-round.

Our Reading With You community partner, Reading Partners North Texas, has information to help your student succeed. The Fort Worth Library continues to provide creative and diverse youth programs to keep kids learning and growing.

Books Available at the Fort Worth Public Library

Apply here for a Fort Worth Public Library Card or eCard.

Here is a collection of books for youth, from picture books to middle grade fiction. These are great books, both old and new, to share with the youth in your life.

Picture Books For Younger Kids And the People That Read To Them:

Chapter Two is Missing by Josh Lieb: https://fwpl.overdrive.com/library/kids/media/4559221?cid=1059370

Do Not Bring Your Dragon to the Library by Andy Elkerton: https://fwpl.overdrive.com/library/kids/media/3690245?cid=1059370

Dirt Cheap by Mark Hoffmann: https://fwpl.overdrive.com/library/kids/media/5043094?cid=1059370

Drawn Together by Minh Le: https://fwpl.overdrive.com/library/kids/media/4056651?cid=1059370

The Legend of Rock Paper Scissors by Drew Daywalt: https://fwpl.overdrive.com/library/kids/media/5130436?cid=1059370

Early Chapter Books: For Younger Elementary School Readers Just Learning To Read On Their Own:

Zooey and Sassafras: Unicorns and Germs by Marion Lindsay: https://fwpl.overdrive.com/library/kids/media/4343668?cid=73691

Eerie Elementary: School Freezes Over by Jack Chabert https://fwpl.overdrive.com/library/kids/media/3045082?cid=73691

Game Over, Super Rabbit Boy by Thomas Flintham: https://fwpl.overdrive.com/library/kids/media/3070123

The Magnificent Makers: How to Test a Friendship by Theanne Griffith: https://fwpl.overdrive.com/library/kids/media/5055734?cid=73691

Bookmarks are People Too! By Henry Winkler and Lin Oliver: https://fwpl.overdrive.com/library/kids/media/1441151

Middle Grade Fiction: For Older Elementary School Readers Who Are Strong, Independent Readers (Ages 8 to 12):

The Last Day of Summer by Lamar Giles: https://fwpl.overdrive.com/library/kids/media/4738151

Front Desk by Kelly Yang: https://fwpl.overdrive.com/library/kids/media/4000868

Ghost by Jason Reynolds: https://fwpl.overdrive.com/library/kids/media/2582868

Sal and Gabi Break the Internet by Carlos Hernandez: https://fwpl.overdrive.com/library/kids/media/4592374

Merci Suarez Changes Gears by Meg Medina: https://fwpl.overdrive.com/library/kids/media/4002925

Amina’s Voice by Hena Khan: https://fwpl.overdrive.com/library/kids/media/2754334

Tristan Strong Punches a Hole in the Sky by Kwame Mbalia: https://fwpl.overdrive.com/library/kids/media/5035695

The Winterborne Home for Vengeance and Valor by Ally Carter: https://fwpl.overdrive.com/library/kids/media/4787805

Ways to Make Sunshine by Rene Watson: https://fwpl.overdrive.com/library/kids/media/5298691

Stand Up, Yumi Chung by Jessica Kim: https://fwpl.overdrive.com/library/kids/media/4815935