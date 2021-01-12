Reading With You Reading List

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are proud to encourage young students to read through our initiative, Reading With You. Along with our partners, Reading Partners North Texas, Alice J. Puente Reading Initiative, and the Fort Worth Public Library, we strive to keep children engaged in reading year-round.
Our Reading With You community partner, Reading Partners North Texas, has information to help your student succeed. The Fort Worth Library continues to provide creative and diverse youth programs to keep kids learning and growing.
Books Available at the Fort Worth Public Library
Apply here for a Fort Worth Public Library Card or eCard.
Here is a collection of books for youth, from picture books to middle grade fiction. These are great books, both old and new, to share with the youth in your life.
Picture Books For Younger Kids And the People That Read To Them:
Chapter Two is Missing by Josh Lieb: https://fwpl.overdrive.com/library/kids/media/4559221?cid=1059370
Do Not Bring Your Dragon to the Library by Andy Elkerton: https://fwpl.overdrive.com/library/kids/media/3690245?cid=1059370
Dirt Cheap by Mark Hoffmann: https://fwpl.overdrive.com/library/kids/media/5043094?cid=1059370
Drawn Together by Minh Le: https://fwpl.overdrive.com/library/kids/media/4056651?cid=1059370
The Legend of Rock Paper Scissors by Drew Daywalt: https://fwpl.overdrive.com/library/kids/media/5130436?cid=1059370
Early Chapter Books: For Younger Elementary School Readers Just Learning To Read On Their Own:
Zooey and Sassafras: Unicorns and Germs by Marion Lindsay: https://fwpl.overdrive.com/library/kids/media/4343668?cid=73691
Eerie Elementary: School Freezes Over by Jack Chabert https://fwpl.overdrive.com/library/kids/media/3045082?cid=73691
Game Over, Super Rabbit Boy by Thomas Flintham: https://fwpl.overdrive.com/library/kids/media/3070123
The Magnificent Makers: How to Test a Friendship by Theanne Griffith: https://fwpl.overdrive.com/library/kids/media/5055734?cid=73691
Bookmarks are People Too! By Henry Winkler and Lin Oliver: https://fwpl.overdrive.com/library/kids/media/1441151
Middle Grade Fiction: For Older Elementary School Readers Who Are Strong, Independent Readers (Ages 8 to 12):
The Last Day of Summer by Lamar Giles: https://fwpl.overdrive.com/library/kids/media/4738151
Front Desk by Kelly Yang: https://fwpl.overdrive.com/library/kids/media/4000868
Ghost by Jason Reynolds: https://fwpl.overdrive.com/library/kids/media/2582868
Sal and Gabi Break the Internet by Carlos Hernandez: https://fwpl.overdrive.com/library/kids/media/4592374
Merci Suarez Changes Gears by Meg Medina: https://fwpl.overdrive.com/library/kids/media/4002925
Amina’s Voice by Hena Khan: https://fwpl.overdrive.com/library/kids/media/2754334
Tristan Strong Punches a Hole in the Sky by Kwame Mbalia: https://fwpl.overdrive.com/library/kids/media/5035695
The Winterborne Home for Vengeance and Valor by Ally Carter: https://fwpl.overdrive.com/library/kids/media/4787805
Ways to Make Sunshine by Rene Watson: https://fwpl.overdrive.com/library/kids/media/5298691
Stand Up, Yumi Chung by Jessica Kim: https://fwpl.overdrive.com/library/kids/media/4815935