Puttin' on the Pink celebrates its 32nd year!

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are joining Texas Health Resources as they celebrate over three decades of impact with the Puttin’ on the Pink Fashion Luncheon on Wednesday, April 9, beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

The luncheon will have food, fun, and a beautiful fashion presentation! Sponsorships are available by clicking HERE.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Proceeds benefit mobile health outreach to women in Fort Worth and surrounding communities. These mobile units provide early diagnostics and screenings at no-cost.

Puttin’ on the Pink Fashion Luncheon

Wednesday, April 9

Champagne reception begins at 10:00 a.m.

Luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m.

Dickies Arena

1911 Montgomery St.

Fort Worth

For more information, click HERE.