Puttin' on the Pink celebrates its 32nd year!

The fashion luncheon funds free mobile care screenings.

By Peter Raebel

THRF 2024 Puttin on the Pink Luncheon Event photographed Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at Dickies Arena Fort Worth, Texas. Photography by Bruce E Maxwell.
Puttin' on the Pink

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are joining Texas Health Resources as they celebrate over three decades of impact with the Puttin’ on the Pink Fashion Luncheon on Wednesday, April 9, beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

The luncheon will have food, fun, and a beautiful fashion presentation! Sponsorships are available by clicking HERE.

Proceeds benefit mobile health outreach to women in Fort Worth and surrounding communities. These mobile units provide early diagnostics and screenings at no-cost.

Puttin’ on the Pink Fashion Luncheon
Wednesday, April 9
Champagne reception begins at 10:00 a.m.
Luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m.
Dickies Arena
1911 Montgomery St.
Fort Worth
For more information, click HERE.

