Puttin on the Pink 2023

NBC 5 and the Texas Health Resources Foundation are excited to announce the 30th Annual Puttin on the Pink Fashion Show and Luncheon at the Fort Worth Convention Center on Tuesday, April 18 at 11:30 a.m.

A Champagne Reception will be held at 10 a.m., followed by the Fashion Presentation and Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. The runway will be walked by cancer survivor models to celebrate survivorship and promote early detection. Proceeds from this event will benefit the mobile health outreach to underserved women in the metroplex.

Texas Health Resources Foundation's Fashion Luncheon Show has helped thousands of women dealing with financial challenges, transportation challenges, and cultural isolation in the metroplex.

These include:

• Digital screening mammograms

• Breast diagnostic procedures

• Well-Woman exams and cervical cancer screenings

• Colon cancer screenings

• Cardiovascular risk assessments

30th Annual Puttin on the Pink

Benefitting Texas Health Resources Foundation

Tuesday, April 18

10 a.m. Champagne Reception

11:30 a.m. Fashion Presentation and Luncheon

Fort Worth Convention Center

Fort Worth

