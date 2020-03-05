puttin on the pink

Puttin’ On The Pink 2020

Wednesday, April 8

models in dresses on a runway
Texas Health Resources Foundation

It’s time to put on your favorite pink outfit for the 27th annual Puttin’ on the Pink Fashion Show and Luncheon on Wednesday, April 8, at the Fort Worth Convention Center.

" data-ellipsis="false">

NBC 5 and the Texas Health Resources Foundation invite you to enjoy a special runway walk by cancer survivor models to celebrate survivorship and promote early detection. The luncheon and fashion show will feature Patti Flowers, St. John, Q Clothier, Tootsies, and You Are Here. Guests will also have the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets for fabulous packages, such as two tickets to the a VIP shopping party at Tootsies, a getaway to Broken Bow, and for the sports enthusiast, a package to the Dallas Cowboys pre-season game, Dallas Mavericks, Texas Rangers and the Charles Schwab golf tournament.

Chaired by Kristi Christensen and Lisa Ferrand, the fashion luncheon, hosted by the Kupferle Health Board of the Texas Health Resources Foundation, will continue its important mission to provide necessary funding for mobile health outreach to underserved women in Fort Worth and surrounding communities with services including:

  • Digital screening mammograms
  • Breast diagnostic procedures
  • Well-woman exams and cervical cancer screenings
  • Colon cancer screening
  • Cardiovascular risk assessments

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.TexasHealth.org/POP or call 682-236-5212.

Community

Connecting NBC 5 to the community we serve.

Puttin’ on the Pink 2020
Wednesday, April 8
10:00 a.m. – Champagne Reception
11:30 a.m. – Luncheon and Fashion Show
Fort Worth Convention Center
1201 Houston Street
Downtown Fort Worth
www.TexasHealth.org/POP
682-236-5212

