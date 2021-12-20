perot museum of nature and science

Perot Museum of Nature and Science: A Decade of Inspiring Minds

By Nada J. Ruddock and Perot Museum Staff

Perot Museum 10 years
Perot Museum of Nature and Science

The Perot Museum of Nature and Science is celebrating a decade of inspiring young mind. Join NBC 5 in marking the Perot Museum’s 10th anniversary milestone with a visit.

Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO® Bricks is a special exhibition running through April 24. It features 20 of the world’s most iconic buildings constructed entirely out of LEGO bricks. LEGO lovers of all ages can get a close look at the ingenuity of skyscrapers like New York’s Empire State Building, Shanghai Tower and Bank of America Plaza and be inspired to construct their own tower of tomorrow at construction stations using more than 200,000 LEGO bricks.

Hands-on, engaging activities like Towers of Tomorrow spark those “ah-ha” moments and cultivate a child’s interest in STEM. Perot Museum is committed to empowering the next generation of STEM professionals and offers a variety of opportunities for guests to experience and fall in love with STEM careers.

As this cherished community and civic landmark kicks off a year-long celebration of its 10th Anniversary in 2022, the Perot Museum is enhancing the interactive guest experience, ensuring it is even more welcoming, more inclusive and ultimately more impactful during the next decade.

Explore Towers of Tomorrow and a wealth of other awe-inspiring exhibits at the Perot Museum. Visit www.perotmuseum.org for more information and to purchase tickets.

Perot Museum of Nature and Science
10th Anniversary Celebration
Now – December 2022
2201 N. Field Street
Dallas, Texas
www.perotmuseum.org

