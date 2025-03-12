Don’t miss the Humane Society of North Texas Mega Adoption in Dallas.

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 invite you to find your new furry family member at the Humane Society of North Texas Petco Love Mega Adoption on Saturday and Sunday, April 5 and 6, at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in Dallas. Over 1,000 adoptable dogs, cats, and other small furry pets will be available at the event.

Admission to the event is free; however, parking at the convention center is paid. Take advantage of the Early Bird Fast Pass which allows you to enter at 9 am – one hour earlier than everyone else. Purchase your Fast Pass by clicking HERE. Over 5,000 attendees are expected!

Adoption fees will be $25 or less and cover spay/neutering.

The Humane Society of North Texas is an official NBC 5/Telemundo 39 Clear the Shelters partner.

Humane Society of North Texas

Petco Love Mega Adoption

Over 1000 animals available for adoption under one roof

10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 5

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 6

Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center

Exhibit Hall A650 S. Griffin St.

Dallas

For more information, click HERE.