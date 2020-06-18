Jump in your car on Juneteenth, Friday, June 19th, and caravan behind Ms. Opal Lee as she walks for Juneteenth! Ms. Opal will be leading the walk and she is asking supporters to follow behind her in a caravan of cars. You can learn more and register your car at www.juneteenthftw.com.

The Annual Juneteenth Celebration in Fort Worth will be commemorated by Ms. Opal Lee conducting her Opal’s Walks 2 DC walk, in which she walks 2.5 miles to symbolize the 2.5 years that it took for slaves in Texas to know that they were freed.

Line up for cars starts at 9:00 a.m. and the Ms. Opal will start the WALK start at 10:00 a.m. at the Fort Worth Convention Center and will conclude at the Will Rodgers Coliseum. For more information visit www.juneteenthftw.com where registration is $25 per car. The event’s purpose is to garner the support of over 100,000 signatures in support of making Juneteenth a National Day of Observance, essentially establishing formal acceptance of June 19th as a national holiday. Sign the petition at www.juneteenth.us TODAY!

The event will also be broadcast via television and virtual streaming sites. By streaming Opal’s Walk Live, Juneteenth Fort Worth plans to attract online viewers worldwide thus increasing tourism for the region and boost the economy.

The Juneteenth Fort Worth 2020 events have been revised dramatically to fit the confines and social distancing safety standards for COVID-19 yet they are set to be even bigger than they have been in recent years. Viewers will witness the combined efforts of 15 other cities that celebrate Juneteenth and have officially committed to conduct a caravan where they are.

For a complete schedule of events, to register your car or donate visit www.juneteenthftw.com.

More than anything, Ms. Opal hopes that this event can unite our city for a national spotlight in support of Juneteenth’s importance in our nation’s history. Follow her journey on Facebook @opalswalk2dc, Twitter & Instagram @opalsw2dc #opalswalk2dc.

Opal’s Walk 2 DC

Juneteenth, Friday, June 19

9:00 a.m. – Cars Line Up at Fort Worth Convention Center

10:00 a.m. – Walk Begins

Walk and Caravan Route: Fort Worth Convention Center to Will Rogers Memorial Center

www.juneteenthftw.com