One Day Left to Return the Angel Tree Gifts

NBC 5 and The Salvation Army would like to thank you for your generosity this holiday season in donating gifts for thousands of children and seniors through the Salvation Army Angel Tree program.

If you were not able to return your Angel Tree gift, the drop-off deadline has been extended. You have one more opportunity to return your gifts tomorrow, Tuesday, December 8, from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Fort Worth Salvation Army Christmas Assistance Center and Dallas Salvation Army Christmas Assistance Center. Your gifts will be sorted and distributed to the families this week, so please return them tomorrow and thanks again for making a difference in our community.

HOW TO RETURN ANGEL TREE GIFTS:

Tuesday, December 8

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Two (2) Locations

Fort Worth Salvation Army Christmas Assistance Center

229 E. Felix Street

Fort Worth

Dallas Salvation Army Christmas Assistance Center

9216 Harry Hines Blvd.

Dallas

VOLUNTEER TO SORT GIFTS:

There is an urgent need for volunteers to help with the Angel Tree Sorting this week at the Dallas Christmas Warehouse. Please see the information below if you or your group is interested in helping.

Dates and Times:

• Tuesday, December 8: 9 am - 12 pm – 67 Volunteers Needed

• Tuesday, December 8: 1 pm - 4 pm – 74 Volunteers Needed

• Tuesday, December 5: 8 pm - 4 pm – 75 Volunteers Needed

• Wednesday, December 9: 9 am - 12 pm – 42 Volunteers Needed

• Wednesday, December 9: 1 pm - 4 pm – 49 Volunteers Needed

• Wednesday, December 9: 5 pm - 8 pm – 75 Volunteers Needed

• Thursday, December 10: 9 am - 12 pm – 66 Volunteers Needed

• Thursday, December 10: 1 pm - 4 pm – 35 Volunteers Needed

• Friday, December 11: 9 am - 12 pm – 69 Volunteers Needed

• Friday, December 11: 1 pm - 4 pm – 60 Volunteers Needed

• Friday, December 11: 5 pm - 8 pm – 75 Volunteers Needed

Location:

Dallas Christmas Warehouse

9216 Harry Hines Blvd., Dallas, TX 75235

Description:

Volunteers are needed to assist with Angel Tree gift sorting and organization.

As an Angel Tree Sorting Volunteer, you will ensure that the gifts are labeled correctly and placed in the corresponding Angel's bag and for double checking that the Angels are in the correct family spot.

The Salvation Army will follow all CDC guidelines and do require that a MASK and GLOVES are worn at all times.

You will need to provide your own mask and gloves, so please bring them with you.

You can sign up online here:

https://www.cervistech.com/acts/console.php?console_id=0146&console_type=event_list&res_code=GN4Yga&ht=1.

Thank you for helping us serve families this holiday season!