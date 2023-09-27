Oktoberfest takes over Southlake

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 invite you to get ready to immerse yourself in the vibrant and lively atmosphere of Oktoberfest Southlake! "Willkommen to Oktoberfest Southlake!" This annual event is back and better than ever, bringing the best of German culture right to your doorstep. From wiener dog races to mouthwatering wiener schnitzel, sauerkraut, and all your favorite German foods, this festival has it all.

Held from Friday, October 13 to Sunday 15, at the iconic Southlake Town Square, this free family event promises a weekend filled with fun, laughter, and unforgettable memories. Whether you're a fan of traditional German cuisine or simply looking for a unique experience, Oktoberfest Southlake is the place to be.

Indulge in delicious German food and refreshing beverages as you stroll through the festival grounds including the Family Fun Zone and Sports Zone. The aroma of freshly grilled bratwurst and pretzels will tantalize your taste buds, while live music from Le Freak and classic rock band Back in Black set the perfect backdrop for an authentic Oktoberfest celebration.

But that's not all - one of the highlights of Oktoberfest Southlake is undoubtedly the wiener dog races! Watch these adorable furry friends dash towards victory in an exciting display of speed and agility. Don’t forget to also catch the Doggie Costume Contest followed by the race. It's a sight that will warm your heart and bring smiles to faces young and old.

Mark your calendars for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as we celebrate the 22nd Annual Southlake Oktoberfest. Bring your family and friends along for a weekend filled with joyous festivities that showcase the best of German traditions.

Prost!

For more information visit HERE.

22nd Annual Southlake Oktoberfest

Southlake Town Square

Friday, October 13

4:00 – 11:00 p.m.

4:00 p.m.- Le Freak

Saturday, October 14

9:30 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

8:30 a.m. – Weiner Dog Registration Begins

9:30 a.m. – Doggie Costume Contest

10:00 a.m. – Weiner Dog Races

10:00 a.m. – Live Music

Sunday, October 15

12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

12:00 p.m. – Live Music