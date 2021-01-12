project innovation

North Texas Nonprofits May Be Eligible for NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 $315,000 ‘Project Innovation' Grant Challenge

Applications will be accepted online through Feb. 12

NBC 5, Telemundo 39 and the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation renews its Project Innovation grant challenge in Dallas-Fort Worth for a fourth consecutive year, with an increase in grant funds available to a total of $315,000, now through Feb. 12. Grant applications, rules and eligibility rules are available online at NBCDFW.com/ProjectInnovation or Telemundo39.com/ProyectoInnovacion.

Local nonprofits whose programs are helping to resolve everyday community issues in any of the following four grant categories are highly encouraged to submit a Project Innovation grant application by the Feb. 12 deadline: Community Engagement, Culture of Inclusion, Next Generation Storytellers, and Youth Education and Empowerment.

“We are proud to continue a program that gives back to the community by contributing to organizations making a visible difference in North Texas,” said Tom Ehlmann, NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 President and General Manager. “It is especially exciting to see new and deserving applicants with unique and inspiring projects dedicated to promoting a culture of inclusion, youth education and increasing overall community engagement.”

NBC 5, Telemundo 39 and the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation will together select and award a total of $315,000 in grant awards in May 2021 to a maximum of eight eligible nonprofit organizations that have an annual operating budget of more than $100,000 (defined by the most recent 990-N IRS filing), are located in, operate from, and serve the Dallas-Fort Worth market, and whose programs are focused in any of the following four grant categories:

  • Community Engagement: Programs that enable individuals to engage and volunteer in their communities.
  • Culture of Inclusion: Programs that encourage equitable access, opportunities and resources for traditionally underrepresented communities.
  • Next Generation Storytellers: Programs that promote access and develop pathways for emerging talent, diverse voices and underrepresented youth to explore careers in news, entertainment, sports and the arts.
  • Youth Education and Empowerment: In-school and out-of-school programs that equip youth with the tools they need to succeed, including STEM/ STEAM education and youth entrepreneurship.

For a list of the grants awarded in last year’s 2020 NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 Project Innovation Grant Challenge, click here.

