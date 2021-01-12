North Texas Nonprofits May Be Eligible for NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 $315,000 ‘Project Innovation' Grant Challenge

NBC 5, Telemundo 39 and the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation renews its Project Innovation grant challenge in Dallas-Fort Worth for a fourth consecutive year, with an increase in grant funds available to a total of $315,000, now through Feb. 12. Grant applications, rules and eligibility rules are available online at NBCDFW.com/ProjectInnovation or Telemundo39.com/ProyectoInnovacion.

Local nonprofits whose programs are helping to resolve everyday community issues in any of the following four grant categories are highly encouraged to submit a Project Innovation grant application by the Feb. 12 deadline: Community Engagement, Culture of Inclusion, Next Generation Storytellers, and Youth Education and Empowerment.

“We are proud to continue a program that gives back to the community by contributing to organizations making a visible difference in North Texas,” said Tom Ehlmann, NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 President and General Manager. “It is especially exciting to see new and deserving applicants with unique and inspiring projects dedicated to promoting a culture of inclusion, youth education and increasing overall community engagement.”

NBC 5, Telemundo 39 and the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation will together select and award a total of $315,000 in grant awards in May 2021 to a maximum of eight eligible nonprofit organizations that have an annual operating budget of more than $100,000 (defined by the most recent 990-N IRS filing), are located in, operate from, and serve the Dallas-Fort Worth market, and whose programs are focused in any of the following four grant categories:

Community Engagement: Programs that enable individuals to engage and volunteer in their communities.

Programs that enable individuals to engage and volunteer in their communities. Culture of Inclusion: Programs that encourage equitable access, opportunities and resources for traditionally underrepresented communities.

Programs that encourage equitable access, opportunities and resources for traditionally underrepresented communities. Next Generation Storytellers: Programs that promote access and develop pathways for emerging talent, diverse voices and underrepresented youth to explore careers in news, entertainment, sports and the arts.

Programs that promote access and develop pathways for emerging talent, diverse voices and underrepresented youth to explore careers in news, entertainment, sports and the arts. Youth Education and Empowerment: In-school and out-of-school programs that equip youth with the tools they need to succeed, including STEM/ STEAM education and youth entrepreneurship.

For a list of the grants awarded in last year’s 2020 NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 Project Innovation Grant Challenge, click here.