North Texas Irish Festival Celebrates Celtic Culture in Dallas's Fair Park March 3 – 5

NBC 5 and the Southwest Celtic Music Association, Inc. invite you to experience one of North Texas’ most-loved cultural festivals. The North Texas Irish Festival returns to Dallas’ Fair Park March 3rd through March 5th, bringing with it all the music, dance, and family-friendly fun event steeped in the rich tradition of Irish and Celtic culture.

One of the largest Irish festivals in the U.S., the North Texas Irish Festival features live music, dancing, storytelling, chef demonstrations and more on multiple stages, both indoors and outdoors, throughout Fair Park. Guests will also enjoy horse shows, sheepherding demonstrations, beer and whiskey tastings, genealogy research opportunities, animal rescue groups, shopping, child-friendly entertainment, and free arts and crafts for the kids.

Also returning this year is the North Texas Irish Festival Fun Run, a jaunt through the beautiful grounds of Fair Park on Saturday, March 4, at 8:00 a.m. Dogs are welcome in this family-friendly fun-run that is perfect for runners or walkers of any age or ability. All registered participants will receive a t-shirt, a “bottle opener” medal, one ticket to the North Texas Irish Festival, and two beers after the run if they are of legal drinking age. This non-timed 5K run will benefit Friends of Fair Park and the Southwest Celtic Music Association. More information, and a link to registration is available here.

The roots of the North Texas Irish Festival are in its celebration of music. This year, the North Texas Irish Festival will feature performers including national headliners Sliabh Notes, The Logues, Rory Makem, Moors & McCumber, and Celtic Aire, the premier Celtic and folk ensemble of the U.S. Air Force; and regional performers 5 Second Rule, Behan, Beyond the Pale, Boxing Robin, C. Michael Price, Cleghorn, Colin Urwin, Emerald Accent, GoldRing, Jiggernaut, KinFolk, Plunk Murray, Reel Treble, River Driver, Slugger’s Rule, Sombati, The Selkie Girls, The Whalers, Threadneedle St, Tuatha Dea, Tullamore, Vintage Wildflowers, and Wolf Loescher.

The rhythmic magic of Irish step dancing is enchanting to watch and to tap your toe right along with. Celtic music will come alive in the steps of dancers of all ages. The McLane School of Irish Dance, Maguire Academy of Irish Dance, Inishfree School of Irish Dance-Dallas, McTeggart Irish Dancers of North Texas and the Shandon-O’Regan Irish Dance Academy will delight audiences.

Chefs doing their own modern take on traditional Celtic fare, or using traditional ingredients in new ways, will delight audiences who love to learn and sample the fare on the chef stage. Be sure not to miss special mixology demonstrations on Friday night!

Urchin Street at the North Texas Irish Festival is a special place where kids can find entertainment, education, play and fun, including crafts, music, dance, storytelling, magic and mystery. Storytellers -- or “Shanachie” – will tell traditional Irish stories in the way that the Irish learned of their history for hundreds of years.

The North Texas Irish Festival is pet-friendly! From dogs to rabbits, cats and even a squirrel or two, guests can bring leashed pets to the festival to enjoy the indoor and outdoor festivities. Are you in need of a new best pal? Animal rescue groups at the North Texas Irish Festival are happy to introduce you to animals to see if you might have a new “fur-ever” friend.

About the Southwest Celtic Music Association Inc.

The Southwest Celtic Music Association, Inc. (SCMA), a 501(c)(3), is the producing organization for the North Texas Irish Festival. Approximately 600 volunteers will help in organization, promotion and execution of this year's festival. The first such festival was held on March 5, 1983, at the legendary Nick Farrelly’s Lounge on Oak Lawn and was billed as the First Texas Céilí. This event was so popular that it has continued every year since on the first weekend in March as the North Texas Irish Festival. Shortly after the first festival, the all-volunteer Southwest Celtic Music Association Inc. was formed to promote the study, performance and preservation of traditional Celtic music, dance and culture. In 1984, the event was moved to Fair Park and its name changed to the North Texas Irish Festival. The Southwest Celtic Music Association Inc. is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit cultural corporation headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and serves a five-state regional area. The organization maintains a web site at www.scmatx.org.

For more information, and for tickets, please visit www.NTIF.org.

North Texas Irish Festival 2023

March 3 – 5

Fair Park

Dallas

www.NTIF.org