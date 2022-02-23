North Texas Irish Festival 2022

Celebrate 40 Shades of Green at the North Texas Irish Festival March 4 – 6 in Dallas’ Fair Park. NBC 5 and the Southwest Celtic Music Association Inc. (SCMA) invite you to enjoy this 40th anniversary of the rich tradition of Irish and Celtic culture.

The North Texas Irish Festival makes its triumphant return to Dallas’s Fair Park bringing with it all the music, dance, culture and excitement that this well-loved, family-friendly event creates. In celebration of this 40th festival, the event’s theme, “40 Shades of Green,” recognizes the rich culture of Irish music and the organic growth of this Irish tradition in North Texas made possible by 40 years of volunteers dedicated to keeping traditions alive to share with all.

This family-friendly event features live music, dancing, storytelling, chef demonstrations and more on multiple stages, both indoors and outdoors, throughout Fair Park. Attendees will also enjoy horse shows, fencing demonstrations, sheepherding demonstrations, beer and whiskey tastings, genealogy research opportunities, shopping, animal rescue groups, child-friendly entertainment, free arts and crafts for the kids, a 5K fun run and much more.

Tickets are on sale now at www.NTIF.org.

North Texas Irish Festival

40 Shades of Green

March 4 – 6

Fair Park

Dallas

For tickets and more information click HERE.

About the Southwest Celtic Music Association, Inc. (SCMA)

The Southwest Celtic Music Association, Inc. (SCMA) is the producing organization for the North Texas Irish Festival. The first such festival was held on March 5, 1983, at the legendary Nick Farrelly’s Lounge on Oak Lawn and was billed as the First Texas Céilí. The event was so popular that it has continued every year since on the first weekend in March as the North Texas Irish Festival. Shortly after the first festival, the all-volunteer Southwest Celtic Music Association Inc. was formed to promote the study, performance and preservation of traditional Celtic music, dance and culture. In 1984, the event was moved to Fair Park and its name changed to the North Texas Irish Festival. The Southwest Celtic Music Association Inc. is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit cultural corporation headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and serves a five-state regional area. The organization maintains a web site at www.scmatx.org.

