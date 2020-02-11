Join NBC 5 and the Southwest Celtic Music Association for the 38th Annual North Texas Irish Festival. This 3-day event will take place March 6 – 8 at Fair Park in Dallas. The North Texas Irish Festival has grown into one of the largest cultural celebrations in DFW and one of the biggest Irish festivals in the U.S.

The North Texas Irish Festival is a weekend full of music, food and fun that reflects the culture of the Irish. Anyone is welcomed! Whether you are Irish or not, you can enjoy all there is to see, hear, taste and shop. Every member of the family, including pets, can experience this fun filled festival.

For the second year, back by popular demand, is the North Texas Irish Festival Fun Run. This family friendly 5K will take place Saturday morning, March 7, through Fair Park. The fun run is opened to runners or walkers of any age or ability. Your dogs are even welcomed to join in on the fun! All registered participants will be gifted a T-shirt, a “bottle opener” medal, one ticket to the North Texas Irish Festival and two beers after the run if they are of legal drinking age.

There is something for everyone in the family to enjoy. Urchin Street is a unique place located inside of the festival where kids can discover many forms of education and entertainment. The activities include music, crafts, dance, storytelling, magic and mystery. Storytellers, also known as “Shanachie”, will capture the audience with traditional Irish stories in the way that the Irish learned of their history for hundreds of years.

Throughout the festival, there will be 13 stages full of chefs, dancers, mixologists, storytellers and musicians from around the world. For more information or to purchase tickets to the North Texas Irish Festival, visit www.NTIF.org.

North Texas Irish Festival 2020

Presented by Southwest Celtic Music Association

March 6 – 8

Fair Park

Dallas

www.NTIF.org

(214)821-4173