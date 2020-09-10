New Friends New Life

New Friends New Life Virtual Luncheon

By Kiana Freeman

Flip Holsinger

Join NBC 5 for the New Friends New Life Annual Luncheon! The 2020 virtual event will be held on Friday, September 18, at 11:30 a.m.

The event will feature a conversation with Cyntoia Brown-Long, a sex trafficking survivor and advocate for criminal justice reform. Cyntoia was sentenced as an adult at the age of 16 to life in prison without parole for killing a man who solicited her for sex. Her story received an abundance of attention worldwide. After serving 15 years in prison, she was released on August 7, 2019.

NBC 5’s Laura Harris will be interviewing Cyntoia Brown-Long about her advocacy for sex trafficking survivors and her fight for the criminal justice reform during the event.

New Friends New Life’s mission is to restore and empower formerly trafficked girls and sexually exploited women and children. The organization strives to provide job training, educational resources, mental health resources, interim financial assistance and spiritual support.

New Friends New Life assists women and children to overcome backgrounds that involve abuse, poverty, addiction and limited opportunities.

To attend the New Friends New Life Annual Luncheon and learn more about Cyntoia Brown-Long’s story, reserve your virtual seat at www.newfriendsnewlife.org/luncheon. Sponsorship opportunities are also available online.

New Friends New Life
Virtual Annual Luncheon
Friday, September 18, 2020
11:30 a.m.
For Tickets:
www.newfriendsnewlife.org/luncheon

