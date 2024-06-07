Native Texas Butterfly House Returns

NBC 5, Telemundo 39 and the Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary in McKinney are elated to present the seasonal reopening of the Native Texas Butterfly House and Garden at The Heard, starting June 8. Visitors will have the chance to get up close and personal with the free-flying butterflies and crawling caterpillars.

Learn about life stages of an assortment of beautiful native butterflies, and other pollinators. Feed adult butterflies from the available nectar plants. Some guest may even get to watch as a new butterfly emerges from its chrysalis! Come away from a brand-new or returning experience with ideas for your own home gardens, a great way to help your own local pollinators.

The Native Butterfly House and Garden opens on June 8th and closes on September 28th, so don’t miss out! Get tickets HERE.

About Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary

The Heard was founded in 1967 by Bessie Heard, who, at 80 years old saw a need to preserve a place where future generations could experience nature. Today, the Heard's mission to bring nature and people together is carried out through education, particularly of young people, which emphasizes an appreciation of nature and its conservation. In keeping with Miss Heard’s vision, the Heard helps over 100,000 visitors discover, enjoy, experience, restore, and preserve our priceless environment. For more information, visit www.heardmuseum.org.

Native Texas Butterfly House & Garden

June 8 – September 28

Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary

1 Nature Place

McKinney, TX 75069

Heard Natural Science Museum Homepage - Heard Museum

www.heardmuseum.org